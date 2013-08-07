FRANKFURT Aug 7 Commerzbank,
Germany's No. 2 lender, said on Wednesday it would cut the size
of its management board to seven from nine members.
"Concrete personnel decisions were not taken today,"
Commerzbank said in a statement, adding a decision on who would
leave the board would be taken after sounding out possibilities
for a mutual solution with the concerned executives.
Sources had told Reuters last week that the positions of
Ulrich Sieber, board member responsible for human resources, and
Jochen Kloesges, currently responsible for non-core assets, are
under review.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)