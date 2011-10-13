FRANKFURT Oct 13 Former investment bankers at Dresdner Bank lost an appeal in a German court to get 2008 bonuses paid out, closing off one of the many legal avenues bankers have used to try and recoup pay.

A group of 104 former London-based Dresdner bankers launched their legal battle in German and British courts after some were paid only 10 percent of their discretionary bonuses in the aftermath of a merger with Commerzbank.

The German Federal Labour court on Thursday held that Commerzbank was entitled to slash bonus awards made in 2008 after it emerged that the German lender would make a substantial loss in large part thanks to investment banking arm Dresdner Kleinwort.

"In view of the incurred losses, and taking into consideration the defendant's achievements, it was not unreasonable to substantially reduce the bonus," the German federal labour court held in its ruling published on Thursday.

The case, brought by an individual banker seeking to claim his 172,500 euros bonus, and 12 other cases were dismissed, the court said.

One other case was referred to another court on technical grounds.

Commerzbank said it welcomed the decision and saw the decision as "confirmation that Dresdner Bank was entitled to take the relevant actions regarding the bonus payments owing to the dramatic deterioration of the financial situation of the bank at the end of 2008."

"We look forward to reasserting our position in the pending cases abroad," Commerzbank added.

BONUS POOL

Dresdner Kleinwort had set aside 400 million euros in retention payments at the time of the deal with Commerzbank to prevent staff deserting the bank during a restructuring.

Commerzbank, which had to be bailed out by the German government after buckling in the credit crisis, paid out 152.2 million euros in guaranteed bonuses in 2008.

But it paid only 25 million euros -- rather than the 120.4 million euros set aside -- in discretionary bonuses. It kept the remaining 222.8 million euros.

The bank has argued that discretionary bonuses were dependent on bank performance, that bonus letters sent to staff were not contractual offers -- and that there had been an "acute danger to the continued existence of Dresdner Bank (the subsidiary for whom some staff worked) as a going concern." (Reporting By Holger Hansen and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)