FRANKFURT Oct 13 Former investment bankers at
Dresdner Bank lost an appeal in a German court to get
2008 bonuses paid out, closing off one of the many legal avenues
bankers have used to try and recoup pay.
A group of 104 former London-based Dresdner bankers launched
their legal battle in German and British courts after some were
paid only 10 percent of their discretionary bonuses in the
aftermath of a merger with Commerzbank.
The German Federal Labour court on Thursday held that
Commerzbank was entitled to slash bonus awards made in 2008
after it emerged that the German lender would make a substantial
loss in large part thanks to investment banking arm Dresdner
Kleinwort.
"In view of the incurred losses, and taking into
consideration the defendant's achievements, it was not
unreasonable to substantially reduce the bonus," the German
federal labour court held in its ruling published on Thursday.
The case, brought by an individual banker seeking to claim
his 172,500 euros bonus, and 12 other cases were dismissed, the
court said.
One other case was referred to another court on technical
grounds.
Commerzbank said it welcomed the decision and saw the
decision as "confirmation that Dresdner Bank was entitled to
take the relevant actions regarding the bonus payments owing to
the dramatic deterioration of the financial situation of the
bank at the end of 2008."
"We look forward to reasserting our position in the pending
cases abroad," Commerzbank added.
BONUS POOL
Dresdner Kleinwort had set aside 400 million euros in
retention payments at the time of the deal with Commerzbank to
prevent staff deserting the bank during a restructuring.
Commerzbank, which had to be bailed out by the German
government after buckling in the credit crisis, paid out 152.2
million euros in guaranteed bonuses in 2008.
But it paid only 25 million euros -- rather than the 120.4
million euros set aside -- in discretionary bonuses. It kept the
remaining 222.8 million euros.
The bank has argued that discretionary bonuses were dependent
on bank performance, that bonus letters sent to staff were not
contractual offers -- and that there had been an "acute danger
to the continued existence of Dresdner Bank (the subsidiary for
whom some staff worked) as a going concern."
