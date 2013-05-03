FRANKFURT May 3 Commerzbank is dropping its efforts to fight a ruling that forces it to pay 104 London-based bankers around 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses, plus costs, after losing a high-profile appeal.

"Having considered the prospects of success of this matter in the UK, the Bank has determined that further contesting this Dresdner legacy issue in this particular jurisdiction would unnecessarily expend resources," Germany's second-largest lender said in a statement on Friday.

Commerzbank had argued that its now-integrated Dresdner Kleinwort subsidiary was justified in slashing 2008 bonuses as losses spiralled to 6.5 billion euros and threatened the survival of the business, but the Court of Appeal said Commerzbank's bonus promises were legally binding.

