BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
FRANKFURT May 3 Commerzbank is dropping its efforts to fight a ruling that forces it to pay 104 London-based bankers around 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses, plus costs, after losing a high-profile appeal.
"Having considered the prospects of success of this matter in the UK, the Bank has determined that further contesting this Dresdner legacy issue in this particular jurisdiction would unnecessarily expend resources," Germany's second-largest lender said in a statement on Friday.
Commerzbank had argued that its now-integrated Dresdner Kleinwort subsidiary was justified in slashing 2008 bonuses as losses spiralled to 6.5 billion euros and threatened the survival of the business, but the Court of Appeal said Commerzbank's bonus promises were legally binding.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.