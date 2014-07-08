UPDATE 1-Hong Kong c.bank raises interest rates after Fed move; shares watched
HONG KONG, March 16 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent.
July 8 Shares in Commerzbank fall 2.9 percent in early trade after source says U.S. authorities start settlement talks with it
HONG KONG, March 16 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
LIMA, March 15 Peru could suspend a $525 million airport project if the country's comptroller recommends doing so amid questions over controversial changes to the contract, the transportation minister said Thursday.