BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
March 12 COMMERZBANK AG : * U.S. says Commerzbank AG entered deferred prosecution agreement --
New York court filing * U.S. says bank agreed to forfeit $300 million
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.