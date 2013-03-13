BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty unit signs $300 mln equity raise
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
FRANKFURT, March 13 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said a planned capital increase will improve chances of a dividend payment for financial years after 2013, but not before.
"A dividend payment for 2013 remains unlikely," Blessing said in an analyst call on Wednesday, adding the capital hike increased the likelihood of dividend payment after 2013.
Germany's second-biggest lender earlier announced it would raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to repay the German government part of the bail-out money it received during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
* Asx alert-trading halt-sfl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: