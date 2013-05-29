BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
FRANKFURT May 29 Commerzbank said it had completed a 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) capital increase, a move that allowed it to repay part of a bailout given to Germany's second-largest lender in 2009.
Earlier this month, Commerzbank said it was offering 556 million new shares at a 55 percent discount to repay funds it owes to the German government and insurer Allianz.
Commerzbank said in a statement on Wednesday that 99.7 percent of subscription rights were exercised in the capital increase, at a price of 4.50 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: