* Bank's internal estimate based on greater EBA demands

* Bank may need 5 bln euros vs previous 2.9 bln estimate

* Bank might slash risk assets by 20 pct to reach goal

* Shares down 17 pct, biggest decliner on DAX index (Adds paragraphs 5-6, analyst's comment, background)

By Philipp Halstrick and Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Commerzbank may need considerably more capital than previously expected to meet a targeted core capital buffer of 9 percent of assets by mid-2012, as demanded by the EU's banking watchdog, several people close to the bank told Reuters.

Commerzbank's share price fell by more than 17 percent to below 1.12 euros, making the stock the biggest decliner on Germany's blue-chip index.

Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) instead of the 2.9 billion euros previously expected, should the European Banking Authority (EBA) proceed with plans to tighten the capital requirements it wants to impose on banks to withstand the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

This is based on internal Commerzbank calculations, the sources said.

Chief Executive Martin Blessing must hammer out a strategy to comply with the EBA's target by Christmas and the lender may have to cut risk-weighted assets by 20 percent to free up enough capital to reach the 5 billion-euro goal, one person close to the company said.

"It's a difficult feat of strength and if it doesn't work, Blessing will be under pressure," the person added.

Blessing has vowed to close the capital gap without again turning to the government for help, as he was forced to do during the financial crisis.

"I'm not going there again," Blessing told journalists last month.

CAPITAL BATTLE

The previous estimate for Commerzbank's capital shortfall of 2.9 billion euros was based on data for the second quarter, and the EBA has since been mulling raising its standards even further in face of the debt crisis danger. Commerzbank's position has not been made easier by the 700 million euro net loss it incurred in the third quarter.

The potential higher capital requirement for Commerzbank raises questions about additional capital needs for the German banking sector as a whole, even if Commerzbank were still to account for the lion's share.

The EBA had calculated in late October that Germany's banks would need about 5.2 billion euros in extra capital but regulatory and banking sources last week told Reuters that the latest checks could push their combined new needs above 10 billion euros.

The head of banking supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin has said there is some resistance in Gerrmany to the EBA's proposals.

"We have defined the conditions for the recapitalisation of banks and want to keep them stable," Raimund Roeseler told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference on Friday.

"We are not alone in this and certainly see a chance that we will get our way," he said.

Regulatory sources on Tuesday cautioned that the EBA's capital calculations were not yet final.

Commerzbank, in which the German government owns a 25 percent stake, declined to comment.

CLOSING THE GAP

Analysts said Commerzbank probably could have closed the 2.9 billion euro gap identified by the EBA exercise last month, but voiced doubts about whether it could hit the much higher target.

UBS said in a research note published last week that the short-fall could be as high as 6 billion euros by mid-2012, with half of that covered by slashing risk-weighted assets.

Commerzbank has already said it would limit new lending in its main business with small and medium sized enterprises to its core markets of Germany and Poland for the time being.

It also said it would end new business financing at real estate unit Eurohypo.

The sources close to the bank on Tuesday said that in addition to these measures, Commerzbank would drastically cut back its lending to German states and municipalities to help reach the 5 billion-euro target.

Analysts said the bank is unlikely to seek a rights issue because the current market price of the shares is too close to the nominal value of 1 euro and yet investors typically demand a discount of 30 percent.

Regulatory observers said they hoped that the mammoth challenges for the banking sector being thrown up by the latest regulatory refinements would prompt a rethink by the EBA.

"It's a problem for all banks, not just Commerzbank," said one person familiar with banking supervisory thinking, who asked not to be named.

"Lots of banks are worried that they cannot meet their obligations to the real economy because they are permanently dealing with changing stress tests and higher capital requirements," the person added. ($1 = 0.743 euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Alexander Huebner und Kathrin Jones, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)