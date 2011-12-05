(Corrects headline to say 600 million, not billion, euros)

* Says to repurchase hybrid capital instruments

* Says step taken in light of Basel III requirements

* Says move will improve core Tier 1 capital ratio

* Offer period to run from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Commerzbank AG plans to repurchase up to 600 million euros' ($806 million) worth of hybrid capital instruments as it struggles to meet European capital requirements without asking for state aid.

Commerzbank said the transaction will have a one-off positive effect on its group results and will result in an increase of core Tier 1 capital.

"The transaction marks another step in optimising Commerzbank's capital structure in light of the transition to the new regulatory requirements of Basel III," Germany's second-biggest lender said on Monday.

The capital measures follow a meeting of Commerzbank's supervisory board on Friday where steps needed to reach the European Banking Authority's tightened capital requirements were discussed.

The tender offer period starts on Dec. 5 and is expected to end on Dec. 13, it said. Joint Dealer Managers are Commerzbank, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)