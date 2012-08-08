BRIEF-NZX Ltd says FY profit attributable down 23.9 pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities $NZ77.544 million, up 6.0%
FRANKFURT Aug 8 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank has exceeded the capital requirements of the European banking watchdog EBA by 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion), two people familiar with the bank told Reuters.
EBA had requested Commerzbank to plug 5.3 billion euro capital shortfall, which the lender exceeded by 2.8 billion euros, the sources said on Wednesday.
Under industry-wide Basel III bank rules this would translate into a core capital ratio of 7.7 to 7.8 percent, they added.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.