FRANKFURT Nov 22 Commerzbank
may need considerably more capital than previously expected to
meet a targeted 9 percent core capital buffer by mid-2012 as
demanded by the EU's banking watchdog, several persons familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion
euros ($6.7 billion), as opposed to a previously expected 2.9
billion euros, should the European Banking Authority (EBA)
proceed with plans to tighten further the requirements banks
must fulfil to gird themselves against financial headwinds.
This is based on internal Commerzbank calculations, the
sources said.
The EBA's previous 2.9 billion figure was based on data for
the second quarter, and the watchdog has since been mulling
sharpening its standards even further, given the latest ructions
from the euro zone debt crisis . Commerzbank's position
has not been made easier by the 700 million euro net loss it
incurred in the third quarter.
Regulatory sources on Tuesday cautioned that the final
capital calculations were still being challenged by national
supervisors, including Germany, who say the EBA's latest demands
are going too far.
Commerzbank, in which the German government owns a 25
percent stake, declined to comment.
A significant rise in the capital requirements would put
more pressure on Chief Executive Martin Blessing, who has
vowed to close the capital gap without again turning
to the government for help, as he did during the financial
crisis.
"I'm not going there again," Blessing told journalists last
month.
Meeting a higher capital target would require Commerzbank to
intensify its effort to slash risk-weighted assets, allowing it
to free up capital, the sources said.
The bank has already said it would limit new lending in its
main business with small and medium sized enterprises to its
core markets of Germany and Poland for the time being.
It also said it would end new business financing at real
estate unit Eurohypo.
The sources said that in addition to these measures,
Commerzbank would also drastically cut back its lending to
German states and municipalities to help reach the 5 billion
euro target.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Alexander Huebner und Kathrin
Jones, Writing by Jonathan Gould)