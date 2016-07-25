FRANKFURT, July 25 German lender Commerzbank
on Monday said its capital cushion had narrowed to
11.5 percent at the end of June, from 12 percent at the end of
March.
In a preliminary earnings statement, Commerzbank said its
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, under full application of Basel 3
rules, stood at 11.5 percent at the end of June 2016, compared
with a ratio of 12 percent at the end of the first quarter.
The bank said valuation and methodology effects were to
blame, citing, "higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) in particular
for operational risks due to the consideration of new external
events factored in by external databases representing
industrywide damage claims of banks."
Commerzbank is due to publish full figures for the second
quarter 2016 on August 2.
