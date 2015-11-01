BERLIN Nov 1 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing is not accepting an offer to extend
his contract beyond October next year, the bank said on Sunday.
"Martin Blessing informed Supervisory Board Chairman
Klaus-Peter Mueller today that he will fulfil his contract,
which runs until end of October 2016, but he will not accept the
offer to extend his term," Commerzbank said in a statement.
"With deep regret, Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter
Mueller has acknowledged this decision, expressing his respect
as well as his high appreciation for the success that Martin
Blessing has achieved," the bank added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel)