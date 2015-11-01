BERLIN Nov 1 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing is not accepting an offer to extend his contract beyond October next year, the bank said on Sunday.

"Martin Blessing informed Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller today that he will fulfil his contract, which runs until end of October 2016, but he will not accept the offer to extend his term," Commerzbank said in a statement.

"With deep regret, Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller has acknowledged this decision, expressing his respect as well as his high appreciation for the success that Martin Blessing has achieved," the bank added. (Writing by Paul Carrel)