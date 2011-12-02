* Engels to take Commerzbank CFO role from April 1, 2012

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 Commerzbank picked Mercedes-Benz manager Stephan Engels as chief financial officer to succeed Eric Strutz from April 1, 2012.

Engels, 49, has been Head of Finance & Controlling at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Head of Group Controlling and Reporting at Daimler AG since 2007, Commerzbank said in a statement on Friday.

Engels had also served previously as CFO of DaimlerChrysler Bank and at DaimlerChrysler Services AG.

"He will contribute his many years of experience as the CFO of a leading international automotive manufacturer,' Commerzbank Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller said in the statement.

Reuters and Die Welt newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Engels was set to take on the role.

Commerzbank's current CFO Strutz announced in August that he would step down from the position from April to look after his family after nearly eight years as a board member of Commerzbank.

Shares in Germany's second-biggest lender rose 6 percent to 1.43 euros by 1125 GMT, outpacing a 3.6 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)