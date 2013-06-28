China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
FRANKFURT, June 28 Commerzbank on Friday said it sold the commercial real estate portfolio Commerz Real Spezialfondsgesellschaft mbH to Internos Group.
Commerzbank did not provide financial details about the transaction. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
