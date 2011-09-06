* Commerzbank CEO says Italy must act to cut debt

* Says countries, not only banks, need to cut debt

* Says Italy has problem with political leadership (Adds Blessing quote)

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said euro zone crisis states such as Italy need to redouble their efforts to bring down debt and for rescue measures to succeed.

The remarks follow Italy's debt reduction efforts coming under fire, and Greece and its international lenders interrupting talks on a new aid tranche last week, after disagreement over why Athens had fallen behind schedule in cutting its budget deficit and what it must do to catch up.

"Italy has a problem with its political leadership, not with the economy," Blessing told the Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

He said that because of Italy's size, this could threaten euro zone efforts to quell market volatility and restore confidence in the single currency.

"Existing rescue packages alone are not sufficient," Blessing said.

Measures needed to quell euro zone market turmoil will likely require long-term changes to the Lisbon treaty, Blessing said. Only then could Europe consider euro zone bonds.

Without long-term change such as debt limits for individual countries, a false incentive would remain for countries not to sustainably bring debt levels under control.

This, too, is key to resolving the banking crisis, Blessing said.

"There is a direct link between state balance sheets and bank balance sheets," Blessing said, adding about 20 to 30 percent of sovereign bonds are held by local banks in most countries.

"If banks are being asked to deleverage, so do countries," Blessing said. (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Hulmes)