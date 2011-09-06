FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said euro zone crisis states need to redouble their efforts to bring down debt levels and for rescue measures to succeed.

The remarks come after Greece and its international lenders interrupted talks on a new aid tranche last week after disagreement over why Athens has fallen behind schedule in cutting its budget deficit and what it must do to catch up.

"Existing rescue packages alone are not sufficient," Blessing told a banking conference on Tuesday.

Measures that are needed to quell euro zone market turmoil will likely require long-term changes to the Lisbon treaty, Blessing said. Only then could Europe consider euro zone bonds.

Without long-term changes such as debt limits for individual countries, a false incentive would remain for countries not to sustainably bring debt levels under control.

This too is key to resolving the banking crisis, Blessing said.

"There is a direct link between state balance sheets and bank balance sheets," Blessing said, adding that about 50 percent of sovereign bonds are held by local banks in most countries.

"If banks are being asked to deleverage, so do countries," Blessing said. (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)