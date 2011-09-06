FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said euro zone crisis states need to
redouble their efforts to bring down debt levels and for rescue
measures to succeed.
The remarks come after Greece and its international lenders
interrupted talks on a new aid tranche last week after
disagreement over why Athens has fallen behind schedule in
cutting its budget deficit and what it must do to catch up.
"Existing rescue packages alone are not sufficient,"
Blessing told a banking conference on Tuesday.
Measures that are needed to quell euro zone market turmoil
will likely require long-term changes to the Lisbon treaty,
Blessing said. Only then could Europe consider euro zone bonds.
Without long-term changes such as debt limits for individual
countries, a false incentive would remain for countries not to
sustainably bring debt levels under control.
This too is key to resolving the banking crisis, Blessing
said.
"There is a direct link between state balance sheets and
bank balance sheets," Blessing said, adding that about 50
percent of sovereign bonds are held by local banks in most
countries.
"If banks are being asked to deleverage, so do countries,"
Blessing said.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)