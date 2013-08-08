FRANKFURT Aug 8 Commerzbank Chief
Financial Officer Stephan Engels said the default of Detroit had
dented second-quarter earnings, adding that the lender had made
"adequate" provisions.
"It is a reasonable, substantial number that has been taken
into impairment," Engels said about the scale of the Detroit
hit, declining to put a figure on it.
Separately, the Frankfurt-based bank said business with
small to medium-sized companies would be lower in the third
quarter when compared with the second quarter.
The Frankfurt-based bank said provisions for bad ship loans
in 2014 will most likely be on the same level as 2013, despite
the fact that some market participants are making positive
noises.
