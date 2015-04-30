FRANKFURT, April 30 Commerzbank has no
plans to bid for Postbank, the retail banking chain
that rival Deutsche Bank aims to sell through a stock
exchange offering in 2016, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said
on Thursday.
"Postbank is supposed to be listed on the bourse, according
to Deutsche Bank, so I don't intend to call Deutsche Bank and
make an offer instead," Blessing said in response to a query at
the bank's annual shareholder meeting.
When asked a second time whether Commerzbank would consider
bidding for Postbank, Blessing replied, "You have already sensed
that I am very cautious."
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)