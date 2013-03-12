FRANKFURT, March 12 Private equity firms and
property lenders have expressed interest in bidding for a 5
billion pound ($7.5 billion) UK property portfolio put up for
sale by Commerzbank, a person familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender, which received
a state bailout in the 2009 financial crisis, is exploring ways
to cut the size of its balance sheet as a way of fulfilling
stricter bank safety rules known as Basel III.
A source told Reuters on Monday that Commerzbank was
exploring a sale of the UK property business of its mortgage
unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, formerly known as
Eurohypo.
Commerzbank's move follows similar steps by other troubled
banks. Allied Irish Banks Plc and Anglo Irish Bank Corp
Ltd have also sold portfolios, including billions of
dollars worth of loans on U.S. properties.
The Financial Times had on Monday cited people familiar with
the matter as saying Barclays was managing the sale. It
also said U.S. investment firms such as Blackstone Group LP
, Lone Star Funds and Starwood Capital have expressed
interest in buying all or parts of the portfolio.
The source close to the deal said on Tuesday that banks were
also among the interested parties.
Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co
have in the past been buyers of performing loans, while
distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds has snatched
up non-performing debt.
The Financial Times reported that the UK property loans for
sale had a nominal value of 5 billion pounds and that most of
the loans were performing well.
The high quality of the loan portfolio means a discount of
less than 10-15 percent is likely, the source familiar with the
matter said.
A sale is not the only option being considered, with
Commerzbank preferring to hold the loans until maturity rather
than sell at a steep discount, the newspaper said.
Commerzbank declined to comment.