* UK commercial real estate loans portfolio for sale
* Portfolio classified as "higher risk" by Commerzbank
* Portfolio was once part of real estate unit Eurohypo
FRANKFURT, March 12 Private equity firms and
property lenders have expressed interest in bidding for a 5
billion pound ($7.5 billion) UK property loans portfolio put up
for sale by Commerzbank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Germany's second-largest lender, which received a state
bailout in the 2009 financial crisis, is exploring ways to cut
the size of its balance sheet as a way to fulfil stricter bank
safety rules known as Basel III.
A source told Reuters on Monday that Commerzbank was
exploring a sale of the UK property loans business of its
mortgage unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, formerly
known as Eurohypo.
In a presentation to investors in February, Commerzbank said
its UK commercial real estate portfolio was the largest among
those classified as "higher risk" with an exposure at default of
around 5.2 billion euros ($6.8 billion).
In total, Hypothekenbank Frankfurt's exposure at default to
commercial real estate is around 56 billion euros and its
exposure to public finance is around 80 billion euros, a
presentation from September shows.
Commerzbank's move follows similar steps by other troubled
banks. Allied Irish Banks Plc and Anglo Irish Bank Corp
Ltd have also sold portfolios, including billions of
dollars worth of loans on U.S. properties.
The Financial Times had on Monday cited people familiar with
the matter as saying Barclays was managing the sale. It
also said U.S. investment firms such as Blackstone Group LP
, Lone Star Funds and Starwood Capital have expressed
interest in buying all or parts of the portfolio.
The source close to the deal said on Tuesday that banks were
also among the interested parties.
Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co
have in the past been buyers of performing loans, while
distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds has snapped
up non-performing debt.
The Financial Times reported that the UK property loans for
sale had a nominal value of 5 billion pounds and that most of
the loans were performing well.
The quality of the loan portfolio means a discount of less
than 10-15 percent is likely, the source familiar with the
matter said.
A sale is not the only option being considered, with
Commerzbank preferring to hold the loans until maturity rather
than sell at a steep discount, the newspaper said.
Commerzbank declined to comment.