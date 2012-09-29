FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Commerzbank on Saturday declined to comment on a magazine report that it planned to pay no dividend for its 2013 financial year.

German weekly Wirtschaftswoche cited Commerzbank top management as saying Germany's second biggest lender would again skip paying a dividend in 2013, thus reneging on its plan to resume payments in that year.

On Aug. 9, Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said that while the bank still aimed to resume dividend payments in 2013, the deteriorating business environment was making this more difficult.

Commerzbank shareholders last received a dividend payment for the 2007 financial year, ahead of Commerzbank's crippling takeover of ailing rival Dresdner Bank.

The lender has said it expects instability in the macroeconomic and market environment to keep earnings under pressure in the second half of the year, prompting it to hammer out a new strategy that will focus on a repositioning of its retail bank as well as on winding down toxic and non-strategic assets.

Commerzbank is due to present the strategy on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Till Weber and Jonathan Gould; editing by James Jukwey)