FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing on Wednesday said he had no reason to
doubt the bank's plans to pay a dividend for 2015 for the first
time since the financial crisis.
"I have no reason to doubt" whether the group will be in a
position to pay a dividend at the end of the year, barring any
unforeseen events, Blessing said at a conference.
Germany's second biggest bank by market value is more than
half way through a four-year revival plan. The bank, which has
not paid a dividend since 2007, said in August that it aimed to
pay a dividend for the current year.
