FRANKFURT Oct 13 Preliminary discussions
between Germany's Commerzbank and the European Central
Bank have given the German lender no reason to believe its
capital will fall below the minimum levels required in the euro
zone's landmark bank tests, two sources familiar with the talks
told Reuters.
The ECB is carrying out a series of "supervisory dialogues"
with the 130 banks in the tests to give them early warning of
how they have fared so that they can plan any capital raising
actions needed. The ECB has stressed that the information is
"partial and preliminary".
Sources familiar with the Commerzbank talks, which took
place last week, said the ECB had not given any signal that
would indicate that the bank would fall short of the minimum
requirements.
"After the supervisory dialogue (with the ECB) there are no
indications that the bank may have failed," said one of the
sources on conditions of anonymity because the deliberations are
private. A second source confirmed the dialogue result.
Some analysts have pointed to Commerzbank as one of the few
banks that may fall short of the ECB's stringent capital
requirements.
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing has stressed
repeatedly in the past that he believed the bank to be
well-positioned to pass the test, which the ECB is carrying out
before becoming Europe's banking supervisor from November 4.
An ECB spokeswoman said: "We cannot comment on individual
institutions. Any inferences drawn as to the final outcome of
the exercise would be highly speculative as the results are
still in preparation."
The ECB is currently reviewing how 130 of the euro zone's
largest banks value their assets and is testing whether their
capital is strong enough to allow them to weather future crises.
The results will be published on October 26.
Banks that only marginally exceed the 5.5 percent Core Tier
1 ratio required by the ECB could be forced to take steps to
boost their capital all the same, through measures like curbing
dividends.
These measures would be less disruptive for shareholders
than the remedies for banks that dip below the thresholds and
are forced to take more radical steps like raising additional
equity or converting contingent debt instruments into shares.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
