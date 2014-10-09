FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's second biggest lender
Commerzbank is considering cutting back its fixed
income and currencies (FIC) activities in London as it adjusts
to declining demand, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Commerzbank plans to shift around half of its roughly 250
FIC staff in London - which already saw a headcount reduction of
about 20 percent this year - to Frankfurt, said two sources who
declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to
the media.
Like all investment banks, the bank is suffering from
sluggish demand for products like interest rate hedging and
forex hedging as interest rates remain at historic lows and
market volatility remains subdued.
"An exact number has not yet been decided," one of the
sources said, adding 40-60 percent of the London FIC staff may
be affected. "Many London-based employees will not want to move
to Frankfurt and likely leave the company."
Commerzbank declined to comment on any possible job cuts but
said that no change in services for clients was under
consideration.
"London remains key to Commerzbank's international
operations and the investment bank's offering to clients remains
unchanged across all asset classes," a spokeswoman said in a
written statement.
The FIC unit is part of Commerzbank's investment banking
division, which altogether employs roughly 1,800 staff. It saw
revenues slip to 505 million euros last year from 639 million
euros in 2010.
Separately, Commerzbank is cutting 60-70 FIC staff at its
home base Frankfurt, a 'fine tuning' that is not part of this
group-wide cost-cutting measure, the people familiar with it
said.
In July, sources familiar with Commerzbank said the lender
was widening the scope of its cost-cutting programme and planned
to shed more than 450 jobs on top of the 5,200 already
announced.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)