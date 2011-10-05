* Eurohypo would not oppose more private-sector aid to Greece

MUNICH, OCT 5 Commerzbank real estate unit Eurohypo would not oppose further aid to Greece if needed, the unit's chief executive said, joining lenders backing continued support for the debt-straddled country.

"Should there be a decision to provide further help, also from private - sector creditors, we would not oppose it," Thomas Koentgen told reporters on the margins of a property conference on Wednesday .

Koentgen's comment chimes with those of big German cooperative lender DZ Bank, which last month told Reuters that a second step might be needed to lighten the debt burden on Greece if an agreement struck in July for private sector participation was not sufficient.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann this week urged Europe to continue backing Greece.

"Any short-term restructuring of Greek debt would provoke a contagion that would need much higher ring-fencing ammunition," Ackermann told a financial conference on Tuesday.

Eurohypo was watching developments in Greek debt closely and would undertake further writedowns on its sovereign holdings if needed, said the company, which already took a 713 million euro ($947 million) writedown on its Greek exposure in its first-half results, widening the lender's pretax loss to 871 million euros from 215 million in the year-earlier period.

Koentgen told Reuters in an interview last month that he could not predict when Eurohypo, which Commerzbank is preparing to sell, would return to profit. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Christian Kraemer, Writing by Jonathan Gould)