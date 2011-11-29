* Commerzbank weighs offloading Eurohypo to state-sources

* Sale at a loss could allow bank to avoid EU inquiry

* Commerzbank shares up 1.6 pct, outperform banking index (Adds more source comment, background)

By Kathrin Jones and Philipp Halstrick

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 Commerzbank is mulling an option to transfer bad assets from its loss-making real estate finance unit Eurohypo to the state, drawing fire from the junior coalition partner in the German government.

Eurohypo is a major millstone around Commerzbank's neck as Germany's second-biggest lender tries to stump up cash and offload assets to meet European banking capital requirements.

Germany's finance ministry said on Tuesday banks should find extra cash themselves wherever possible.

And the idea of transferring Eurohypo assets to the state was rejected by Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP).

"The state is not the discount outlet store of the private sector," said Volker Wissing, FDP party finance expert, in a statement. Commerzbank ought to be capable of finding a private buyer for Eurohypo, Wissing said.

In a statement, the finance ministry said: "If banks need additional capital according to the (European regulatory) requirements, the capital need must be filled in the first place by the banks themselves."

A source familiar with Commerzbank's planning told Reuters: "The transfer of toxic assets to a government bad bank is one of the options being examined."

The bank would mainly aim to shift portfolios from its public financing business and bad real estate loans, a second source close to the lender said.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Commerzbank was ordered by the European Commission to sell Eurohypo by the end of 2014 on competition grounds, as a condition for approving state aid to the lender in the 2008-2009 financial crisis but the unit, with total assets of over 200 billion euros ($267 billion), is seen as too big to sell.

A sale or transfer of the financier's riskier assets would allow Commerzbank to trim the amount of funds it needs to hold as a buffer against a financial downturn, making it easier to meet the regulatory capital ratio being targeted by banking watchdogs.

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing has vowed not to turn again to the state for support, after Berlin took a 25 percent stake in the lender in exchange for its help in the financial crisis.

TALL ORDER

Commerzbank's supervisory board is due to meet on Friday to review the steps needed to reach the European Banking Authority's tightened capital requirements by mid-2012 as the watchdog has demanded.

Sources close to the bank told Reuters last week that Commerzbank expected it would have to find 5 billion euros to meet the EBA goal and would do so by slashing assets.

"They'll try everything in the next six months to be as creative as possible," said one investment banker looking at Commerzbank's situation, adding that the lender would probably need 20-30 separate measures to come up with the cash.

"Even then, it will be a real stretch," added the investment banker, who declined to be named.

Separately, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper quoted a source familiar with Commerzbank's thinking as saying that the lender was seeking a "free market solution" for divesting Eurohypo and that if the loss to Commerzbank on a sale to the government were big enough, the European Commission could approve the divestment.

The move would allow Commerzbank to avoid a fresh state-aid inquiry by the European Commission, which would probably be accompanied by tough conditions, the paper wrote on Tuesday.

A separate source close to Eurohypo estimated its book value at around 3.5 billion euros at the start of this year but the property financier has since seen hefty writedowns on Greek debt and continued losses.

"You still can assume that the value is above 1 billion euros," the second source close to the lender said.

Banks across Europe are trying to offload assets to strengthen their capital positions as demanded by European and international banking regulators but volatile market and financing conditions are keeping buyers skittish and pressuring sales prices.

French bank Societe Generale is putting property loans worth more than 600 million euros up for sale as part of its plan to sell tens of billions of euros in risk-weighted assets, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Financial Times, which also reported on SocGen's sale plans, said the bank is expected to lose up to 50 percent of the original value of the loans, which have a face value of around 500 million euros and were made before the 2007 property market crash.

Societe Generale declined to comment.

Societe Generale's shares fell 1 percent by 1255 GMT, while Commerzbank's share rose 1.6 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index was unchanged.

The European Banking Authority has demanded that the region's major lenders hold a core capital ratio of 9 percent by the middle of 2012 and the watchdog is expected next week to detail the size of the shortfall that banks will have to make up by retaining earnings or cutting balance sheet risks. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick, Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Sophie Walker and David Cowell)