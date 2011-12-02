* Deal would boost capital by nearly 5 bln eur - source

* Supervisory board made no decision yet - source

* Not considering CoCo bond issue right now - source (Adds further comments, background)

By Alexander Hübner

BERLIN, Dec 2 Commerzbank AG would get capital relief of almost 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) if it sold its unit Eurohypo to the German government, a source said, which would put it close to bridging its funding gap to comply with new European rules.

Commerzbank's supervisory board discussed possible measures to boost capital to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) tighter capital requirements by mid-2012, but no decision was made on Friday, a source familiar with the supervisory board discussions at Germany's second-biggest lender said.

Commerzbank declined comment.

Sources have told Reuters that Commerzbank is mulling an option to transfer parts or the whole of Eurohypo, its loss-making real estate finance unit, to the state, drawing fire from the junior coalition partner in the German government.

"There was nobody (in Friday's meeting) who could not imagine such as move," the source said.

Eurohypo is a major millstone around Commerzbank's neck as it tries to stump up cash and offload assets.

It would be a good candidate for divestment as Commerzbank was ordered by the European Commission to sell the unit by the end of 2014 on competition grounds, as a condition for approving state aid to the lender in the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

But there is no private sector buyer in sight. Eurohypo is widely seen as too big to sell, with total assets of over 200 billion euros ($267 billion).

The idea of transferring Eurohypo's assets to the state as an alternative solution has been rejected by Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), who said banks should find extra cash themselves whereever possible.

And Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing has vowed not to turn again to the state for support, after Berlin took a 25 percent stake in the lender in exchange for its help in the financial crisis.

Commerzbank's supervisory board has not yet made any decisions on how to strengthen the lender's capital, though issuing CoCo bonds -- a form of hybrid debt or bond that turns into equity if a bank gets into trouble -- is not under discussion at the moment, the source said. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)