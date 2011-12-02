BERLIN Dec 2 Commerzbank would get capital relief of almost 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) if it sold its unit Eurohypo to the German government, a source familiar with the supervisory board discussions at Germany's second-biggest lender said.

Sources have told Reuters that Commerzbank is mulling an option to transfer parts or the whole of its loss-making real estate finance unit Eurohypo to the state.

Eurohypo is a major millstone around Commerzbank's neck as it tries to stump up cash and offload assets to meet European banking capital requirements.

The supervisory board has not yet made any decisions on how to strengthen the lender's capital, though issuing CoCo bonds -- a form of hybrid debt or bond that turns into equity if a bank gets into trouble -- is not under discussion at the moment, the source said. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Maria Sheahan)