BERLIN Dec 2 Commerzbank would
get capital relief of almost 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) if
it sold its unit Eurohypo to the German government, a source
familiar with the supervisory board discussions at Germany's
second-biggest lender said.
Sources have told Reuters that Commerzbank is mulling an
option to transfer parts or the whole of its loss-making real
estate finance unit Eurohypo to the state.
Eurohypo is a major millstone around Commerzbank's neck as
it tries to stump up cash and offload assets to meet European
banking capital requirements.
The supervisory board has not yet made any decisions on how
to strengthen the lender's capital, though issuing CoCo bonds --
a form of hybrid debt or bond that turns into equity if a bank
gets into trouble -- is not under discussion at the moment, the
source said.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Maria Sheahan)