FRANKFURT Oct 14 Germany's Commerzbank
has agreed with Cologne prosecutors to pay 17 million
euros ($19.49 million) of fines for tax evasion, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of the
information.
Germany's second biggest bank by market value is the
country's third lender after Hypovereinsbank and HSH
Nordbank to be fined for illicit business in Luxembourg
and Panama.
The three banks, through their Luxembourg-based
subsidiaries, have helped wealthy German customers to stash away
assets in shell companies in Panama and so helped them with tax
evasion, the newspaper said.
The Cologne prosecutor's office and Frankfurt-based
Commerzbank declined comment.
($1 = 0.8724 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner. Writing by Andreas Cremer,
editing by David Evans)