Russian cenbank sees no additional risks due to U.S. rate hike
MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not see additional risks after the United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate a day earlier.
FRANKFURT May 21 Commerzbank on Wednesday said it had suspended two foreign exchange traders under suspicion of having attempted to manipulate euro/zloty prices in regular trading.
The attempted manipulation took place in January and one trader was suspended in February, a spokesman for the bank said. Following an internal probe, a second trader was suspended in May, the spokesman said.
The bank has discovered no evidence of any other attempts at the bank to manipulate currency prices, he said. Internal controls had identified the attempted manipulation, the spokesman said.
The news comes one day after Germany's financial watchdog Bafin said it had discovered clear evidence that market participants had attempted to manipulate reference currency rates and widened the probe to include many more banks. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Thomas Atkins)
