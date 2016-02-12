BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Feb 12 The German government, the biggest shareholder in Commerzbank, will not comment on developments at the lender, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
"It's our practice that we don't comment on developments at individual banks," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.
Commerzbank returned to profit in the fourth quarter as bad loan provisions fell and it drew a line under a six-year restructuring by announcing it would close its "bad bank" of troubled loans, sending its shares sharply higher. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017