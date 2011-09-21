FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Market volatility linked to the euro area sovereign debt crisis is creating headwinds for Commerzbank's earnings goals, the chief executive of Germany's No. 2 lender said.

"It depends on whether we will see a relatively rapid calming of markets," Martin Blessing told the Frankfurt business journalists club late on Tuesday, in remarks set for release on Wednesday.

The operational environment for banks has not improved in recent weeks, Blessing said.

"August was certainly not a happy month for a lot of banks," Blessing said in remarks that chimed with comments by Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) finance chief on Wednesday that reaching profit targets in the current environment was becoming increasingly strenuous.

Commerzbank already softened its 2011 profit goal after release of second-quarter earnings last month but said it still aimed to reach a 4 billion euro operating profit by 2012, provided markets stabilise.

"Do these look like stabile markets?" Blessing asked.

Commerzbank posted strong earnings from corporate lending and securities trading in the second quarter, but was hurt by a writedown on Greek sovereign debt.

Companies were becoming more cautious with their investments, Blessing said.

Credit rating agency Fitch last week said earnings prospects for German banks looked good for 2011 but negative developments on the financial markets and a gloomier outlook for the German economy would probably crimp earnings in 2012.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned last week that a widening of the European debt crisis could have severe consequences for German banks.

Turning to Europe's debt woes, Blessing said the bloc's political leaders had bought time by setting up rescue fund EFSF but they had so far failed to find a path out of the crisis. Investors are awaiting reliable answers, he said.

"I believe we have reached a crossroads," Blessing said.

If Europe wants to save the single currency, it must move toward a fiscal union, he said.

"A monetary union without a fiscal union, this construct has failed," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones)