FRANKFURT Oct 21 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing called for Greece to declare
insolvency and restructure its debt, according to German daily
Bild.
"It is not enough to just take writedowns on bank balance
sheets," Blessing told the paper in an interview published on
Friday, adding that Greece could not be helped and markets could
not be calmed without real restructuring of Greek debt.
When asked whether banks would voluntarily contribute to
resolving the issue, he said, "It would only be on a voluntary
basis if Greece declared itself insolvent."
"If the Troika makes sure that the next tranche is not paid,
this (Greek insolvency) will be possible. Voluntarily foregoing
(payments on bonds) without insolvency is poison for the
credibility of government bonds of other countries as well."
In July, banks and insurers agreed to contribute 50 billion
euros ($68.5 billion) to reducing Greece's debt via a debt
buyback and swap agreement, which equated to a 21 percent
writedown. That is now seen as insufficient to make Athens'
debts sustainable.
Blessing said banks will probably need more capital to
weather an insolvency of Greece and called for governments to
make clear rules for all banks quickly that create a level
playing field and avert harm to the economy.
He said giving banks 18 months' time to reach a certain
capital ratio would cause banks to cut back on business, making
it more difficult for companies to obtain loans.
"Also, everyone would try to sell their government bonds
rather than trying to gain more capital. That would just worsen
the crisis."
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kim Coghill)