FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing on Thursday said he expects a further haircut on Greek sovereign debt, in which all creditors would have to take part.

In March, Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on its sovereign debt after a large majority of private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal that cut the country's public debt by about 100 billion euros.

