FRANKFURT Feb 23 Commerzbank has prepared an emergency plan for the case of a Greek default and a break-up of the Eurozone.

Upon being asked whether Germany's second-largest lender had prepared for a worst-case-scenario including a possible breakup of the euro, Chef Executive Martin Blessing said "We have as part of prudent management prepared for such scenarios."

He added that Commerzbank will take part in the Greek debt swap deal and that he expects collective action clauses to be part of the solution. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)