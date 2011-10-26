FRANKFURT Oct 26 Commerzbank will
write at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) off the value
of its Greek government bond holdings in the third quarter,
several persons familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Germany's second-biggest lender already wrote down 760
million euros on its Greek sovereign portfolio in the second
quarter, somewhat more than the 21 percent "haircut" that
international creditors agreed to in July as part of a rescue
package for debt-ridden Greece.
Greece's financial position has deteriorated further in
recent months and private sector creditors are now mulling a
haircut of around 50 percent, prompting the additional writedown
at Commerzbank, one of the sources said.
DZ Bank analyst Matthias Duerr calculated that a writedown
of this size could push Commerzbank to a pretax loss of more
than 400 million euros in the third quarter.
Commerzbank, which is due to report quarterly results on
Nov. 4, declined to comment.
The residual value of Commerzbank's Greek sovereign bond
holdings is around 2.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner, Writing by
Jonathan Gould)