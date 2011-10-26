FRANKFURT Oct 26 Commerzbank will write at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) off the value of its Greek government bond holdings in the third quarter, several persons familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's second-biggest lender already wrote down 760 million euros on its Greek sovereign portfolio in the second quarter, somewhat more than the 21 percent "haircut" that international creditors agreed to in July as part of a rescue package for debt-ridden Greece.

Greece's financial position has deteriorated further in recent months and private sector creditors are now mulling a haircut of around 50 percent, prompting the additional writedown at Commerzbank, one of the sources said.

DZ Bank analyst Matthias Duerr calculated that a writedown of this size could push Commerzbank to a pretax loss of more than 400 million euros in the third quarter.

Commerzbank, which is due to report quarterly results on Nov. 4, declined to comment.

The residual value of Commerzbank's Greek sovereign bond holdings is around 2.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)