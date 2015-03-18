FRANKFURT, March 18 Commerzbank is
evaluating its commercial and legal options in response to
possible write-downs on securities of Austrian lender Hypo Alpe
Adria's "bad bank" Heta, it said in its annual
report published on Wednesday.
Germany's second biggest lender has a Heta exposure of 400
million euros ($424 million). The securities are currently
trading at about half of face value, it said.
Earlier this week, small German property bank Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG had to be rescued due to its Heta
exposure and several other German banks face material losses
from a suspension of Heta's debt imposed by Austrian regulator
FMA.
Separately, Commerzbank said in its annual report that the
total pay of Chief Executive Martin Blessing roughly doubled to
2.7 million euros in 2014, while the pay of the entire executive
board increased by 12 percent to 13.3 million euros.
Blessing had waived his bonus for several years, arguing
that the bank had not earned enough to justify it, but for 2014
he took 1.3 million euros in variable pay.
($1 = 0.9426 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)