FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Medium-sized businesses in
Germany, the backbone of Europe's biggest economy, have become
more cautious about taking on debt and are putting off
investments, a Commerzbank board member told German
daily Tagesspiegel.
"The worries of medium-sized businesses have grown, for
instance among automotive suppliers and engineers," the
newspaper quoted Markus Beumer as saying in an excerpt of an
article to be published on Monday.
Beumer oversees Commerzbank's Mittelstand business, the unit
that focuses on lending to medium-sized companies.
"They see the developments on stock markets as a negative
signal for their own business."
Beumer said he expected to see even more restraint on the
part of medium-sized companies next year.
At the same time, he said such companies were now better
equipped to withstand an economic downturn than they were before
the global financial crisis.
"They are more efficient. The companies have control of
their costs and structures are slim. At the same time, the cash
drawers are full," Beumer said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)