FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Medium-sized businesses in Germany, the backbone of Europe's biggest economy, have become more cautious about taking on debt and are putting off investments, a Commerzbank board member told German daily Tagesspiegel.

"The worries of medium-sized businesses have grown, for instance among automotive suppliers and engineers," the newspaper quoted Markus Beumer as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.

Beumer oversees Commerzbank's Mittelstand business, the unit that focuses on lending to medium-sized companies.

"They see the developments on stock markets as a negative signal for their own business."

Beumer said he expected to see even more restraint on the part of medium-sized companies next year.

At the same time, he said such companies were now better equipped to withstand an economic downturn than they were before the global financial crisis.

"They are more efficient. The companies have control of their costs and structures are slim. At the same time, the cash drawers are full," Beumer said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)