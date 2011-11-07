FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank's weak earnings power may force it to seek another bailout if the economy further slows, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, even as Germany's second-largest bank last week said it will not tap state funds.

"Commerzbank's third-quarter results highlight the growing challenge the bank faces in strengthening capital levels as growth of its core business stalls," Fitch said in a note.

"Fitch expects any need for additional capital would be met mostly by the state," it added.

Commerzbank declined to comment on the Fitch report late on Monday.

The Frankfurt-based lender's capital remains well within current regulatory standards, but new demands by the European Banking Authority (EBA) for banks to hold a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent of assets by next year pose a challenge.

For Commerzbank this means raising an additional 2.9 billion euros to meet the stricter capital standards.

"We can meet the required capital ratio by, for example, reducing risk assets in non-core areas, selling non-strategic assets or by means of retained earnings and we do not intend to tap new state funds," Commerzbank said on Friday. But based on third-quarter earnings and a weaker economic outlook, analysts began to question Commerzbank's earnings power.

"Commerzbank reported numbers that were weaker than expected on many lines," analysts at Nomura said about third-quarter numbers reported on Friday.

This leaves Commerzbank "at the mercy of the macro outlook," Nomura said.

Fitch said Commerzbank's earnings may not remain stable amid weak global economic prospects, noting that loan-loss charges would likely rise from their current low levels.

Survey data on Friday showed that private sector activity in the euro zone slowed at the fastest pace in 28 months. .

The new stricter definition of capital also fails to take into account all of the financial instruments currently used by Commerzbank.

A deterioration in earnings power would make it harder for Commerzbank to make coupon payments on certain hybrid debt instruments, Moody's ratings agency said on Monday.

Moody's placed on review for downgrade all the Moody's rated hybrid instruments issued by different Commerzbank entities.

Commerzbank's hybrid instruments include coupon-skip or deferral triggers that are primarily linked to profits booked under German accounting standards.

Commerzbank became one of the most high-profile casualties of the financial crisis after a merger with Dresdner Bank in 2008 turned sour, forcing the German government to step in.

The German government took a 25 percent stake in the bank and injected 8.2 billion euros worth of non-voting capital in the form of a so-called "silent participation." (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)