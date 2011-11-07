FRANKFURT Nov 7 Commerzbank's weak
earnings power may force it to seek another bailout if the
economy further slows, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, even as
Germany's second-largest bank last week said it will not tap
state funds.
"Commerzbank's third-quarter results highlight the growing
challenge the bank faces in strengthening capital levels as
growth of its core business stalls," Fitch said in a note.
"Fitch expects any need for additional capital would be met
mostly by the state," it added.
Commerzbank declined to comment on the Fitch report late on
Monday.
The Frankfurt-based lender's capital remains well within
current regulatory standards, but new demands by the European
Banking Authority (EBA) for banks to hold a core Tier 1 capital
ratio of 9 percent of assets by next year pose a challenge.
For Commerzbank this means raising an additional 2.9 billion
euros to meet the stricter capital standards.
"We can meet the required capital ratio by, for example,
reducing risk assets in non-core areas, selling non-strategic
assets or by means of retained earnings and we do not intend to
tap new state funds," Commerzbank said on Friday.
But based on third-quarter earnings and a weaker economic
outlook, analysts began to question Commerzbank's earnings
power.
"Commerzbank reported numbers that were weaker than expected
on many lines," analysts at Nomura said about third-quarter
numbers reported on Friday.
This leaves Commerzbank "at the mercy of the macro outlook,"
Nomura said.
Fitch said Commerzbank's earnings may not remain stable amid
weak global economic prospects, noting that loan-loss charges
would likely rise from their current low levels.
Survey data on Friday showed that private sector activity in
the euro zone slowed at the fastest pace in 28 months.
The new stricter definition of capital also fails to take
into account all of the financial instruments currently used by
Commerzbank.
A deterioration in earnings power would make it harder for
Commerzbank to make coupon payments on certain hybrid debt
instruments, Moody's ratings agency said on Monday.
Moody's placed on review for downgrade all the Moody's rated
hybrid instruments issued by different Commerzbank entities.
Commerzbank's hybrid instruments include coupon-skip or
deferral triggers that are primarily linked to profits booked
under German accounting standards.
Commerzbank became one of the most high-profile casualties
of the financial crisis after a merger with Dresdner Bank in
2008 turned sour, forcing the German government to step in.
The German government took a 25 percent stake in the bank
and injected 8.2 billion euros worth of non-voting capital in
the form of a so-called "silent participation."
