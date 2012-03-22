* Bank scraps goal of paying dividend for 2012
* CEO says 4 bln euros operating profit possible in 2015
* EU will not insist Commerzbank sell Eurohypo - sources
* EU to ban Commerzbank from acquisitions - source
* Shares down 2.6 percent, underperforming sector
(Adds source on Eurohypo deal, background)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 22 Commerzbank
aims to resume dividend payments in 2013, a year later than
originally planned, Chief Executive Martin Blessing told a
German magazine.
Asked by monthly Manager Magazin when Germany's second
biggest bank will start paying shareholders again, Blessing
said: "I hope that we will be in a position to do so for the
financial year 2013."
Commerzbank last paid a dividend for 2007, when it gave
investors 1.00 euro per share.
Last year, Commerzbank had said it planned a dividend for
2012 but last month Blessing said at the company's annual press
conference that the goal remained in general to pay a dividend,
without specifying a year.
Blessing told Manager Magazin that the core business of
Commerzbank was developing solidly, according to an excerpt of
an article to be published on Friday.
"In stable markets we can post operating earnings of 4
billion euros ($5.3 billion). Nobody can say when we will have
stable markets. From today's point of view, this could take
until 2015," he added.
Originally, the lender had targeted the 4-billion-euro goal
for 2011.
Commerzbank shares lost 2.6 percent by 1148 GMT on Thursday,
lagging the financial sector index, which was down 1.8
percent.
MORE PROBLEMS
Commerzbank still has several problems to tackle, Blessing
told the magazine. "What we have to resolve is the question how
to deal with Eurohypo," he said.
According to sources close to the bank and its owners, the
European Union will not insist Commerzbank sell its Eurohypo
unit but will ban the bank from making any acquisitions until
2014.
Another condition the European Commission will impose is
that Commerzbank must shrink its balance sheet to 600 billion
euros by the end of 2014, one of the sources said.
Commerzbank's ailing mortgage division has eaten away at the
Frankfurt bank's capital cushion during the euro zone crisis.
In return for allowing an 18-billion-euro bailout in the
financial crisis, the European Commission had asked Commerzbank
to sell Eurohypo by 2014. But the bank has given up hope of
finding a buyer for the unit, which posted a loss of almost 4
billion euros last year.
A quick solution for Eurohypo would also bolster
Commerzbank's capital cushion in a time when regulators have
stepped up requirements to safeguard taxpayers from more bank
bailouts.
Downsizing risky assets - many of which are on Eurohypo's
books - is one of the strategies to achieve this goal.
"In the medium term we want to give up (our state financing
business)," Blessing told the magazine.
"We want to reduce the mortgage business by half," he said,
adding that he also wants to downsize the 20-billion-euro
shipping portfolio by a quarter.
Blessing also said that he sees developments in troubled
European states like Portugal, Italy and Spain going in the
right direction, although some risk that the euro zone could
fall apart remained.
"The risk that the euro will fail is small but not zero,"
Blessing said.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Sobolewski. Editing by
Jane Merriman)