FRANKFURT, April 11 Commerzbank is seeking shareholder approval which would give it the flexibility to double the amount of its stock by issuing new shares and convertible bonds in a move to retain financial flexibility in uncertain markets.

Germany's second biggest lender will ask its annual general meeting to vote to give it the option to issue new shares equivalent to 50 percent of the amount outstanding as well as notes that could be converted into another 50 percent of new shares, according to an invitation to the event.

The bank, which on Wednesday declined to provide more details, has not announced specific plans to hike its capital, but shareholder approval would give it the flexibility to do so.

Commerzbank has 5.6 billion shares outstanding, after selling shares worth 8.25 billion euros last year in a move to partially repay state aid it received in the financial crisis.

Among other uses, the new shares could be used to swap the non-voting capital contribution - dubbed silent participation - of the German state and insurer Allianz into shares or sell new shares to repay the silent participation.

Allianz, which holds roughly 3 percent of Commerzbank's shares, said it backed the move.

Separately, Commerzbank will ask shareholders to vote former European Central Bank Executive Board member Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell onto the supervisory board.

Tumpel-Gugerell will replace Sergio Balbinot, a top executive at Italian insurer Generali, who has resigned early from his position as a supervisory board member. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christian Kraemer; editing by Keiron Henderson)