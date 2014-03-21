FRANKFURT, March 21 Commerzbank on
Friday said it was on track to improve profit considerably this
year and that it was well-prepared for the ongoing comprehensive
risk assessment conducted by the European Central Bank.
"Commerzbank's consolidated profit, both pre-tax and after
tax, should be considerably higher in 2014 even in a challenging
economic and capital market environment," the bank said in its
annual report.
Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in letter to
shareholders: "We feel that we are well-prepared for the asset
quality review introduced by the new banking regulator, the ECB,
and the associated stress test."
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould)