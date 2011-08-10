* Impairments on Greek bonds 760 million euros

* Q2 pretax profit 55 mln euros, below 105 mln estimate

* Commerzbank softens 2011 profit goal

* Says reaching 2012 targets depends on stable markets

* Shares up 3.1 percent, outperforming sector

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Commerzbank investors looked beyond a 760 million euro ($1.1 billion) writedown on Greek sovereign debt to the German lender's strong earnings from corporate lending and securities trading.

The country's second-biggest lender said on Wednesday that second-quarter operating profit shrank to 55 million euros from 210 million a year earlier, well below the 105 million average estimate in a Reuters poll, thanks to the Greek debt writedown.

Analysts said results at Commerzbank's core businesses of corporate loans and markets and the Mittelstandsbank unit were robust, while losses were isolated mainly at the non-core Eurohypo unit, a real estate lender slated for sale.

The Mittelstandsbank, which specialises in financing Germany's medium-sized companies, was the main profit driver again, generating operating profit of 501 million euros.

And trading profit jumped 86 percent to 664 million euros, thanks to demand for equity and commodity investment products, above the 355 million euro consensus, and loan loss provisions shrank more than expected.

"It looks like a decent set of underlying earnings, and it should be enough to reassure, given the lacklustre performance of the share price recently," said Matthew Clark, banking analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Between the beginning of this year and Tuesday's close, Commerzbank's shares had lost more than half of their value.

On Wednesday, Commerzbank's shares rose as much as 10 percent in early trading. At 0943 GMT, they were up 3.4 percent at 2.20 euros, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index , which had inched up 0.04 percent.

CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Still, the euro zone crisis forced Commerzbank to soften its 2011 profit goal.

Operating profit at its so-called core bank, excluding its internal bad bank and the Eurohypo real estate financing arm, would be well above that of 2010, the bank said.

Previously, it had expected the group as a whole to significantly exceed its 2010 operating profit of 1.39 billion euros.

"We are expecting a challenging environment characterized by a high degree of market uncertainty in the second half of this financial year," the bank said in its quarterly report.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said last week it could meet analysts' forecast for 2011 results despite being pummelled by a spreading euro zone debt crisis,

Earlier this month, British rival Royal Bank of Scotland revealed writedowns of 733 million pounds ($1.19 billion) on Greek bonds.

Commerzbank, which is still 25 percent-owned by the German government, said it still aimed to reach a 4 billion euro operating profit by 2012, conditional upon market stability.

"At present the markets look likely to stabilise only to a limited extent because of the sovereign debt crisis," Chief Financial Officer Eric Strutz said, a day after the company announced he was leaving the bank in March.

Strutz also said he would be "more than happy" to comply with European Union demands to sell Eurohypo in 2012, but he had not come across a single analyst who thought the unit sellable as it would struggle to refinance itself on a standalone basis.

However, he said there were no plans to shut down Eurohypo.

Commerzbank as a whole has met its funding needs for the year, he added. ($1 = 0.6147 pound) ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould, additional reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Will Waterman)