FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) chief
financial officer, Eric Strutz, will not extend his contract
when it expires next March, the bank said on Tuesday.
"It is a pity that he is leaving us," Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement. "I have a great
working relationship with him."
Commerzbank made no mention of a possible successor, and a
spokesman declined to comment.
Asked in a Commerzbank intranet interview about the
surprise announcement of his departure, Strutz said he wanted
to take more time to look after his family after nearly eight
years as a board member of Commerzbank.
"When I extended my contract five years ago, I indicated at
that time that this could be my last extension. I do not know
whether everybody believed me, but I meant it seriously," he
said in the interview, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters.
"I wish to take my time and -- with the benefit of a little
detachment -- give some consideration to the next possible
career move for me," he added.
Strutz praised the work of Markus Krebber, saying he had
quickly settled into his new role as divisional board member
for finance.
Strutz, 46, won kudos earlier this year for guiding
Commerzbank through a two-stage capital increase that raised
8.25 billion euros ($11.6 billion) to help repay 90 percent of
the state aid injected by the German government at the height
of the financial crisis.
Berlin still holds a 25 percent stake in Commerzbank, now
worth about 2.5 billion euros, which it took in exchange for
the aid.
Strutz, a member of the board of managing directors since
April 2004, will remain in charge of his areas of
responsibility until his contract expires, Commerzbank said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
David Hulmes and John Wallace)
($1=.7099 Euro)