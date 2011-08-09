* CFO Strutz won't extend contract ending in March 2012

* Commerzbank has yet to name a successor

* CEO Martin Blessing says regrets Strutz's departure (Adds detail from Commerzbank internal interview)

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) chief financial officer, Eric Strutz, will not extend his contract when it expires next March, the bank said on Tuesday.

"It is a pity that he is leaving us," Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement. "I have a great working relationship with him."

Commerzbank made no mention of a possible successor, and a spokesman declined to comment.

Asked in a Commerzbank intranet interview about the surprise announcement of his departure, Strutz said he wanted to take more time to look after his family after nearly eight years as a board member of Commerzbank.

"When I extended my contract five years ago, I indicated at that time that this could be my last extension. I do not know whether everybody believed me, but I meant it seriously," he said in the interview, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

"I wish to take my time and -- with the benefit of a little detachment -- give some consideration to the next possible career move for me," he added.

Strutz praised the work of Markus Krebber, saying he had quickly settled into his new role as divisional board member for finance.

Strutz, 46, won kudos earlier this year for guiding Commerzbank through a two-stage capital increase that raised 8.25 billion euros ($11.6 billion) to help repay 90 percent of the state aid injected by the German government at the height of the financial crisis.

Berlin still holds a 25 percent stake in Commerzbank, now worth about 2.5 billion euros, which it took in exchange for the aid.

Strutz, a member of the board of managing directors since April 2004, will remain in charge of his areas of responsibility until his contract expires, Commerzbank said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Hulmes and John Wallace) ($1=.7099 Euro)