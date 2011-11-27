* Supervisory board to meet on Friday

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 The supervisory board of Germany's Commerzbank ( CBKG.DE ) will meet on Friday to discuss measures to meet stricter capital requirements and to appoint a new finance chief, a source familiar with the agenda told Reuters.

Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) instead of the 2.9 billion euros previously expected, should the European Banking Authority proceed with plans to tighten the capital requirements it wants to impose on banks to withstand the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, Reuters reported last week. [ID:nL5E7MM3EO]

Current CFO Eric Strutz is leaving at the end of March, so the new finance chief will have to carry out the measures needed to meet the additional capital requirements.

Commerzbank has found an external candidate to replace him, but the contract is not yet signed, the source said.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland reported that Commerzbank would seek to buy back some of its own bonds under their nominal value in exchange for shares so as to improve its capital ratio.

The bank aims to improve its financial position by between 600 million and 1 billion euros in this way, the paper reported in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

German papers Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung and Handelsblatt had also reported the new finance chief will come from outside the company, surprising observers who had reckoned on an internal candidate. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Dale Hudson)