FRANKFURT May 9 Germany's second biggest lender
Commerzbank fell short of market expectations for net
profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.
"Despite challenging markets we have made a solid start to
2012 and have not only achieved the EBA capital target earlier
than demanded, but even surpassed it," Chief Executive Martin
Blessing on Wednesday said in a statement on Wednesday.
Commerzbank posted a net profit of 369 million euros
($479.51 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net
profit of 416 million.
