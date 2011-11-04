FRANKFURT Nov 4 A 798 million euro ($1.10
billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed Commerzbank
to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon
full-year targets, as Germany's second-largest bank struggles to
repay state aid amid euro zone market jitters.
"We continue to be committed to our original operating
profit target of 4 billion eur for the group, but on account of
the market environment we will be unable to reach this target
next year," said Chief Executive Martin Blessing.
The third-quarter operating loss of 855 million euros
compared with a year-earlier profit of 116 million was worse
than the 683 million euros loss estimated in a Reuters poll.
Earnings from Commerzbank's core businesses of lending to
midsized German companies remained robust.
The Mittelstandsbank, which specialises in financing
Germany's medium-sized companies, generated an operating profit
of 344 million euros.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)