FRANKFURT Nov 4 A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon full-year targets, as Germany's second-largest bank struggles to repay state aid amid euro zone market jitters.

"We continue to be committed to our original operating profit target of 4 billion eur for the group, but on account of the market environment we will be unable to reach this target next year," said Chief Executive Martin Blessing.

The third-quarter operating loss of 855 million euros compared with a year-earlier profit of 116 million was worse than the 683 million euros loss estimated in a Reuters poll.

Earnings from Commerzbank's core businesses of lending to midsized German companies remained robust.

The Mittelstandsbank, which specialises in financing Germany's medium-sized companies, generated an operating profit of 344 million euros. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)