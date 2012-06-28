FRANKFURT, June 28 Commerzbank fell by more than 4 percent in early trading on Thursday in the wake of a capital increase which boosted the lender's core tier one capital by 213.8 million euros ($266.33 million).

Commerzbank issued 176.5 million new shares to sell to employees as part of a share-based remuneration programme announced earlier this year.

The lender said on Thursday the shares had been placed at 1.27 euros apiece.

The shares slid 4.1 percent to 1.28 euros at 0726 GMT, underperforming the Stoxx 600 Banking index, which traded 0.5 percent lower.

Just under 90 percent of employees entitled to take part in the scheme opted to have their variable remuneration paid out in shares, the lender said.

The new shares are expected to be included in stock exchange trading for the first time on Monday next week, Commerzbank said. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor)